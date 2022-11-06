How to improve makeManageUI function

Initial-fade was removed from the demo code https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/

and was added to the makeManageUI function.

Instead of the play button triggering the initial-fade , it is the exit button that is doing that.

Currently I have this. https://jsfiddle.net/4rpsgkj7/

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() { //const config = {}; const body = document.body; const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2"); const cover = document.querySelector(".container1"); function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) { const background = document.querySelector(backgroundSelector); background.classList.add("bg1"); } function hide(el, el2) { el.classList.add("hide"); el2.classList.remove("hide"); } function resetPage() { resetBackground("body"); } function animationEndHandler(evt) { const animationName = evt.animationName; if (animationName === "initial-fade") { body.classList.remove("initial-fade"); resetPage(); hide(cover, thewrap); } } function exitClickHandler() { body.classList.add('initial-fade'); } function addClickToExit(exitButtons) { exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) { exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler); }); } function addExitHandlers(callback) { const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) { video.addEventListener("click", callback); }); } function init() { const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit"); addClickToExit(exitButtons); body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler); } return { addExitHandlers, init }; }());

Here is the CSS