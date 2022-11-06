How to improve makeManageUI function

Initial-fade was removed from the demo code https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/
and was added to the
makeManageUI function.
Instead of the play button triggering the
initial-fade, it is the exit button that is doing that.
Currently I have this. https://jsfiddle.net/4rpsgkj7/
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
//const config = {};
const body = document.body;
const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const background = document.querySelector(backgroundSelector);
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
function hide(el, el2) {
el.classList.add("hide");
el2.classList.remove("hide");
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
resetPage();
hide(cover, thewrap);
}
}
function exitClickHandler() {
body.classList.add('initial-fade');
}
function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
});
}
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback);
});
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
Here is the CSS
body.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 1s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
}
body.bg1{
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}