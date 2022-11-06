How to improve makeManageUI function

Initial-fade was removed from the demo code https://jsfiddle.net/kcr3n01e/

and was added to the makeManageUI function.

Instead of the play button triggering the initial-fade, it is the exit button that is doing that.

Currently I have this. https://jsfiddle.net/4rpsgkj7/

const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
  //const config = {};
  const body = document.body;
  const thewrap = document.querySelector(".container2");
  const cover = document.querySelector(".container1");

  function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
    const background = document.querySelector(backgroundSelector);
    background.classList.add("bg1");
  }

  function hide(el, el2) {
    el.classList.add("hide");
    el2.classList.remove("hide");
  }

  function resetPage() {
    resetBackground("body");
  }

  function animationEndHandler(evt) {
    const animationName = evt.animationName;

    if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
      body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
      resetPage();
      hide(cover, thewrap);
    }
  }

  function exitClickHandler() {
    body.classList.add('initial-fade');
  }

  function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
    exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
      exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
    });
  }

  function addExitHandlers(callback) {
    const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
      video.addEventListener("click", callback);
    });
  }

  function init() {
    const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    addClickToExit(exitButtons);
    body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
  }

  return {
    addExitHandlers,
    init
  };
}());

Here is the CSS

body.initial-fade {
  animation: initial-fade 1s ease forwards;
}

@keyframes initial-fade {
  0% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
    pointer-events: none;
  }
}

body.bg1{
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 0s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}