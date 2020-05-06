How to improve html design with bootstrap?

#1

How to improve following HTML design to be look good using bootstrap?

I work on angular 7 but design look to me Not good so how to improve it

I need to
1- improve styles and shape of table display data ?
2- two drop downlist i need it with bootstrap and beside button on right side ?
3- if i can improve header of table to be good display

this is my html and css



<div class="row"  #TABLE #table>
  <div class="col-10 table-responsive" >
    <div>  
      <button (click)="ExportToExcel()" class="btn btn-success"style="margin-right=20px;">ExportTOExcel</button> </div>  
  </div> 
  <div>
    <div *ngFor="let fil of FilterList"  style="padding-bottom: 10px;margin-right: 10px;">
      {{fil.controlName | slice:3:15}} &nbsp;&nbsp;
      <Select id="{{fil.controlName}}"  style="width:200px; margin-right:10px;">
      
          
         
           <option value="0">-Select-</option>
            <option *ngFor="let fil2 of this.FilterBinddata">
              <div *ngIf="fil.controlName===fil2.filterName">
              {{fil2.reportSource}}
            </div>
            </option>
      
          
  
 
</Select>
  <div>
  </div>

  </div>

</div>

<div class="table-responsive table-container">

  <table class="table table-bordered">
    <thead class="thead-dark">
      <tr>
        <th *ngFor="let coln of headerCols">
          {{coln}}
        </th>


      </tr>
    </thead>
    <tbody>
      <tr *ngFor="let rep of contentBody">
        <td *ngFor="let r1 of rep">{{r1}}</td>
      </tr>



    </tbody>
  </table>
</div>
</div>



}
.table tbody tr:hover td, .table tbody tr:hover th {

    background-color: #eeeeea;

}
#2

also this is screen shoot from my design bad as above

design need improve
design need improve1366×337 24.7 KB