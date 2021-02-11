How to improve broken links and increase page ranking? Anyone help me

I think there are broken links on my webpage because page ranking, not increased. Suggest to me how to fix broken links and I can increase my page ranking.
Hi there @Princebadhan I have removed the link from your post as it’s not needed. It just looks like self-promotion.
If you want to fix broken links then simply remove links to non-existent pages. It’s that simple. If you need help in finding which pages on your site are linking to non-existent pages there are several online broken link checkers you can use.
I am pretty sure Google Search Console notifies you of broken links. I am also pretty sure that Google does not penalise you ranking wise for broken links, other than the fact that the content linked to but not found would not be used for ranking purposes.