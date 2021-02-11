How to improve broken links and increase page ranking? Anyone help me

I think there are broken links on my webpage because page ranking, not increased. Suggest to me how to fix broken links and I can increase my page ranking.
Hi there @Princebadhan I have removed the link from your post as it’s not needed. It just looks like self-promotion.
If you want to fix broken links then simply remove links to non-existent pages. It’s that simple. If you need help in finding which pages on your site are linking to non-existent pages there are several online broken link checkers you can use.