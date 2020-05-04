How to import my wordpress database from sharedhost to Linode

Hi! Please I will really need a guide on how to do this. Let me explain.

I have my wordpress website running on namecheap but decided to move to linode. I have managed to install a wordpress site on linode using their one click wordpress app installation.

The problem now is that I dont know how to go about importing my downloaded database name “localhost.sql” into the new wordpress installation on my new host linode.

I have installed ftp and I can see everything like var/www/wordpress

but now I dont know how to upload the database named “localhost.sql” which is on my laptop downloaded folder.

Please guide me step by step if you have the time please. Thanks.

(Link removed by gandalf458 - not needed)