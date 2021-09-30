How to import environment variable in html and js files

JavaScript
#1

I have a index.html which has this line:

<button type="button" id = "bButton " onclick="location.href='https://myserver-dev.com/Builder/builder.html'">Builder</button>

And I have another JS file builder.js where I am setting env variable like this:

//  var envURL = "http://localhost:8080";
  var envURL = "https://myserver-dev.com";
  //var envURL = "https://myserver-test.com";

I was thinking of creating a separate JS file, maybe something like properties.js or env.js and put the following in it:

//  var envURL = "http://localhost:8080";
  var envURL = "https://myserver-dev.com";
  //var envURL = "https://myserver-test.com";

If I do that what would be the best way to get the envURL inside index.html and builder.js at appropriate places?