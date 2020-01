In order to use static pages in WordPress, you need to turn them into templates and make them part of a theme. WordPress has its own way of doing things and you need to use the right tags and functions in order to make things work. You can find an example of how to do that for HTML pages here: https://websitesetup.org/html-to-wordpress/

The post explains the basics of “WordPressifying” your work. From there, should be able to figure out how to do the same for your PHP pages. Let me know if you have any questions!