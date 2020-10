How to implement for and if/else statement for Python?

This question is to create a queue system to manage customer flow in a bank. Below are the code I’m currently working on:

num = int(input("Enter 0 to 5 for following options:" "

0 -> Issue new ticket number." "

1 -> Assign first ticket in queue to counter 1." "

2 ->Assign first ticket in queue to counter 2." "

3 -> Assign first ticket in queue to counter 3." "

4 -> Assign first ticket in queue to counter 4." "

5 -> Quit program." "

" "

Tickets in queue: []" "

Counter assignment: {'Counter 1': 'Not assigned','Counter 2': 'Not assigned','Counter 3': 'Not assigned','Counter 4': 'Not assigned'}" "

Enter your option: ")) i = [1001] for i:= ticket,counter,step print(ticket) if (num == 1): print("Counter 1: [1001]") else: print("Please enter number")

The result should be: