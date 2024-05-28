How to implement a better like, views, comment counters in PostgreSQL?

i’m working on a personal social media platform for a university which implements a star like system and i’m just counting votes and sum of stars on each request so i’m looking for a better more scalable option. should i use the counter in database like (total views + 1) each time someone votes ? or there are other more scalable methods ? this well help me also build "followers counter, following counter, number of posts a user has…)
i’m working on a personal social media platform for a university which implements a star like system and i’m just counting votes and sum of stars on each request so i’m looking for a better more scalable option. should i use the counter in database like (total views + 1) each time someone votes ? or there are other more scalable methods ? this well help me also build "followers counter, following counter, number of posts a user has…)