How to iframe website which dont allow iframe

How to iframe dot net website
https://www.discountedhunts.net/ which dont allow iframe
Are there other alternatives if we are not allowed to iframe
You can not.
Hopefully not.
You have asked this question before, and it has been answered.
If a site specifically chooses to disallow this, then the site’s wishes should be respected. From the forum FAQs:
Be ethical, do not violate other websites Terms of Services or ask for assistance that would lead to developing tools that would violate another websites Terms of Service.
Please do not ask this or similar questions again.
Thread closed.