How to identify unused CSS code

Hi from 3pm working too late York UK
OK its clear ive got a CSS file with a tonne of un used code I want to clean it up but am newvous about breaking the site! So when looking at my css file:
https://www.english-teacher-david.co.uk/css/style.css iI tried to follow a tutorial https://web.dev/remove-unused-code to identify unused CSS code but I couldnt replicate it
Some css looks like total garbage eg:
Line 36175 -
.slick-prev:before {
Ã content: "ÃƒÆ’†â€™Ãƒâ…
So i just need a tool suggestion to weed out the junk & speed up my site
Thanks in advance,
David