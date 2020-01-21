How to highlight cells/rows/columns in one table as matching cells/rows/columns in another table are highlighted - cont'd

Sorry if I didn’t word it well… perhaps put more simply:

I would like the tables to behave as follows (while retaining the existing functions)

Please see the html/css files (note: the css file reference in the html is currently commented out)

Table 2: The top row is a row header.

1 - I would like it if I could hover over that header row’s cells and doing so causes the column below to highlight (including the header cell).

2 - Also, clicking a header cell causes the column below to remain highlighted (i.e. selected) until clicked again.

3 - Also, if Table 2 data could be horizontally scrollable, and as the table’s data scrolls L/R, the header row’s data plus the highlighting of any selected column(s) and header cell(s) doesn’t scroll; e.g. if columns 4, 6 and 7 are selected (by clicking those header cells), then as you scroll L/R, those specific columns remain selected as the table’s data scrolls (i.e. the columns 4, 6 and 7 remain highlighted until those header cells are clicked again and become un-highlighted). Perhaps put more simply: only the table’s data scrolls.

I have tried to figure this out in javascript but am getting nowhere.

If any of it can be done using CSS that could also be useful (Please see horizontally-scrolling css example).

Many thanks

