How to hide warning messages inside error_logs?

I try to stop warings inside error_logs as they are reserved only for errors. Is this possible using PHP code?
An example: Use of undefined constant …(this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP)
error_reporting(E_ALL & ~E_NOTICE & ~ E_STRICT & ~E_DEPRECATED & ~E_WARNING)
(Though you really should fix warnings in your code.)