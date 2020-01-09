How to "hide" field on update in MySQL

I’ve scrolled through all the posts and can’t see a similar question, so hopefully this isn’t a repeat.

I have a MySQL DB system set up which works well but now we need to tweak it a bit. It works in conjunction with a Mal’s E-comm shopping cart so that people can donate to sponsor trophies for a dog show.

Currently, the UPDATE record command just turns the “Show_Hide” field from “Y” to “N” so that a second person can’t try to pay for the same trophy.

Now, however, the powers that be want the trophy to stay visible but without the shopping cart fields visible. I know I can just removed the instruction to change Y to N but I’m stumped on how to tell it to NOT display two specific fields.

This is my current bit of code:

$sql="UPDATE trophies SET Show_Hide = 'N', dedication = '$dedication', donor ='$name WHERE ID = $id ";

It turns off the Show_Hide field and also adds the dedication the purchaser wants as well as their name.

This is the coding for each individual trophy:

if ($result->num_rows > 0) { // output data of each row while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) { echo "<p class='left'> <input type='checkbox' name='qty". $row["itemnumb"]. "' value='1'>". $row["name"]. " - $". $row["price"]. "<input type='hidden' name='product". $row["itemnumb"]. "[]' value='". $row["name"]. "'> <input type='hidden' name='price". $row["itemnumb"]. "' value='". $row["price"]. "'> - Dedication: ". $row["dedication"]. "<input size='40' name='product". $row["itemnumb"]. "[]'> <input type='hidden' name='scode". $row["itemnumb"]. "' value='". $row["ID"]. "'> <input type='hidden' name='units". $row["itemnumb"]. "' value='1'> <input type='hidden' name='noqty". $row["itemnumb"]. "' value='1'> </p>"; } } else { echo "0 results"; }

I can’t figure out how to get it to NOT display the input type=‘checkbox’. I’m thinking that it probably isn’t done in the UPDATE instruction for the DB itself but I’m drawing a complete blank on how to do it!

Could someone kindly point me in the right direction on how to do this? Thanks!