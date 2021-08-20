How to hide answers in my js quiz?

JavaScript
Im building a multi choice question quiz in javascript. It works, but the user can lok at teh source code and see the answers.

Heres the code so far:

(function(){
  function buildQuiz(){
    const output = [];

    // for each question...
    myQuestions.forEach(
      (currentQuestion, questionNumber) => {

        const answers = [];

        for(letter in currentQuestion.answers){

          answers.push(
            `<label>
              <input type="radio" name="question${questionNumber}" value="${letter}">
              ${letter} :
              ${currentQuestion.answers[letter]}
            </label>`
          );
        }

        output.push(
          `<div class="slide">
            <div class="question"> ${currentQuestion.question} </div>
            <div class="answers"> ${answers.join("")} </div>
          </div>`
        );
      }
    );

    // finally combine our output list into one string of HTML and put it on the page
    quizContainer.innerHTML = output.join('');
  }

  function showResults(){
    const answerContainers = quizContainer.querySelectorAll('.answers');

    let numCorrect = 0;

    // for each question...
    myQuestions.forEach( (currentQuestion, questionNumber) => {

      // find selected answer
      const answerContainer = answerContainers[questionNumber];
      const selector = `input[name=question${questionNumber}]:checked`;
      const userAnswer = (answerContainer.querySelector(selector) || {}).value;

      if(userAnswer === currentQuestion.correctAnswer){
        numCorrect++;
        answerContainers[questionNumber].style.color = '#5cb85c';
      }
      else{
        answerContainers[questionNumber].style.color = 'red';
      }
    });

    resultsContainer.innerHTML = `You scored: ${numCorrect} out of ${myQuestions.length}`;
  }

  function showSlide(n) {
    slides[currentSlide].classList.remove('active-slide');
    slides[n].classList.add('active-slide');
    currentSlide = n;
    if(currentSlide === 0){
      previousButton.style.display = 'none';
    }
    else{
      previousButton.style.display = 'inline-block';
    }
    if(currentSlide === slides.length-1){
      nextButton.style.display = 'none';
      submitButton.style.display = 'inline-block';
    }
    else{
      nextButton.style.display = 'inline-block';
      submitButton.style.display = 'none';
    }
  }

  function showNextSlide() {
    showSlide(currentSlide + 1);
  }

  function showPreviousSlide() {
    showSlide(currentSlide - 1);
  }

  const quizContainer = document.getElementById('quiz');
  const resultsContainer = document.getElementById('results');
  const submitButton = document.getElementById('submit');
  const myQuestions = [
    {
      question: "1.	Approximately what percentage of genetically confirmed monogenic diabetes are initially misdiagnosed as T1D or T2D?",
      answers: {
        a: "50%",
        b: "60%",
        c: "70%",
		d: ">80%"
      },
      correctAnswer: "d"
    },
    {
      question: "2.	Why is it important to correctly diagnosis MODY?",
      answers: {
        a: "Ensures optimal treatment for patients",
        b: "Ensures appropriate  follow up for family members",
        c: "Improves quality of patient lives",
		d: "Reduces costs to the NHS",
		e: "All of the above"
      },
      correctAnswer: "e"
    },
    {
      question: "Which of the following is NOT a reason that MODY is missed in the UK?",
      answers: {
        a: "Discriminating MODY is challenging due to the lack of any single clinical feature to definitively distinguish from other forms of diabetes",
        b: "Clinical training for the diagnosis of MODY has previously been poor",
        c: "Technical issues with genetic testing ",
        d: "Diagnostic classification is the most challenging at diagnosis of diabetes"
      },
      correctAnswer: "c"
    }
  ];

  buildQuiz();

  const previousButton = document.getElementById("previous");
  const nextButton = document.getElementById("next");
  const slides = document.querySelectorAll(".slide");
  let currentSlide = 0;

  showSlide(currentSlide);

  submitButton.addEventListener('click', showResults);
  previousButton.addEventListener("click", showPreviousSlide);
  nextButton.addEventListener("click", showNextSlide);
})();

How can I hide the correctAnswer variables? I presume using ajax?

The html is

<div class="quiz-container">
  <div id="quiz"></div>
</div>
		<div style="text-align:center;margin:20px 0">
<button id="previous" class="btn btn-primary"><i class="fas fa-chevron-left"></i> Previous Question</button>
<button id="next" class="btn btn-primary">Next Question <i class="fas fa-chevron-right"></i></button>
<button id="submit" class="btn btn-success">Submit Quiz</button>
			</div>
<div id="results"></div>
You would need to use some kind of backend server to hide the answers. With only HTML and JS it’s not possible to hide anything.

Im using php elsewhere on the site. But Im not sure how I can get my javascript code to interface with php.

The fetch API is a good way to achieve that.