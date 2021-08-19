How to hide answers in my js quiz?

Hi all

Im building a multi choice question quiz in javascript. It works, but the user can lok at teh source code and see the answers.

Heres the code so far:

(function(){ function buildQuiz(){ const output = []; // for each question... myQuestions.forEach( (currentQuestion, questionNumber) => { const answers = []; for(letter in currentQuestion.answers){ answers.push( `<label> <input type="radio" name="question${questionNumber}" value="${letter}"> ${letter} : ${currentQuestion.answers[letter]} </label>` ); } output.push( `<div class="slide"> <div class="question"> ${currentQuestion.question} </div> <div class="answers"> ${answers.join("")} </div> </div>` ); } ); // finally combine our output list into one string of HTML and put it on the page quizContainer.innerHTML = output.join(''); } function showResults(){ const answerContainers = quizContainer.querySelectorAll('.answers'); let numCorrect = 0; // for each question... myQuestions.forEach( (currentQuestion, questionNumber) => { // find selected answer const answerContainer = answerContainers[questionNumber]; const selector = `input[name=question${questionNumber}]:checked`; const userAnswer = (answerContainer.querySelector(selector) || {}).value; if(userAnswer === currentQuestion.correctAnswer){ numCorrect++; answerContainers[questionNumber].style.color = '#5cb85c'; } else{ answerContainers[questionNumber].style.color = 'red'; } }); resultsContainer.innerHTML = `You scored: ${numCorrect} out of ${myQuestions.length}`; } function showSlide(n) { slides[currentSlide].classList.remove('active-slide'); slides[n].classList.add('active-slide'); currentSlide = n; if(currentSlide === 0){ previousButton.style.display = 'none'; } else{ previousButton.style.display = 'inline-block'; } if(currentSlide === slides.length-1){ nextButton.style.display = 'none'; submitButton.style.display = 'inline-block'; } else{ nextButton.style.display = 'inline-block'; submitButton.style.display = 'none'; } } function showNextSlide() { showSlide(currentSlide + 1); } function showPreviousSlide() { showSlide(currentSlide - 1); } const quizContainer = document.getElementById('quiz'); const resultsContainer = document.getElementById('results'); const submitButton = document.getElementById('submit'); const myQuestions = [ { question: "1. Approximately what percentage of genetically confirmed monogenic diabetes are initially misdiagnosed as T1D or T2D?", answers: { a: "50%", b: "60%", c: "70%", d: ">80%" }, correctAnswer: "d" }, { question: "2. Why is it important to correctly diagnosis MODY?", answers: { a: "Ensures optimal treatment for patients", b: "Ensures appropriate follow up for family members", c: "Improves quality of patient lives", d: "Reduces costs to the NHS", e: "All of the above" }, correctAnswer: "e" }, { question: "Which of the following is NOT a reason that MODY is missed in the UK?", answers: { a: "Discriminating MODY is challenging due to the lack of any single clinical feature to definitively distinguish from other forms of diabetes", b: "Clinical training for the diagnosis of MODY has previously been poor", c: "Technical issues with genetic testing ", d: "Diagnostic classification is the most challenging at diagnosis of diabetes" }, correctAnswer: "c" } ]; buildQuiz(); const previousButton = document.getElementById("previous"); const nextButton = document.getElementById("next"); const slides = document.querySelectorAll(".slide"); let currentSlide = 0; showSlide(currentSlide); submitButton.addEventListener('click', showResults); previousButton.addEventListener("click", showPreviousSlide); nextButton.addEventListener("click", showNextSlide); })();

How can I hide the correctAnswer variables? I presume using ajax?

Thanks