How to have the image constantly display

I’m modifying an existing script, and this css displays the video’s watermark:
.watermark {
position: absolute;
z-index: 10;
left: 20px;
top: 20px;
display: none;
transition: all 0.5s;
}
however, the watermark disappears and reappears on mouse over, it seems.
I’d like the watermark to remain displayed and never disappear, but have tried changing the css without success.
I’ve commented out the display and the transition, but still the watermark doesn;t stay displayed(visible).
what’s the solution?
any suggestions are appreciated.
SamA74
October 28, 2022, 6:11pm
#2
I would guess there is code elsewhere influencing its display. You should be able to locate that with your browser’s inspect tools.
You could perhaps try changing the display property instead of commenting it out altogether.
How is this being done, with CSS (
:hover) or javascript?
PaulOB
October 28, 2022, 6:16pm
#3
If there is some js writing an inline style on mouseover then you could try using !important in your css (this is one of the few times !important is necessary).
.watermark {
position: absolute;
z-index: 10;
left: 20px;
top: 20px;
display: none!important;
transition: all 0.5s;
}
As
@SamA74 said above you should use your devtools first to ascertain where the effect is coming from. Devtools takes a bit of practice but then you won’t be able to live without them
Thanks for the replies.
regarding “try changing the display property”, to what?
Also, how does this keep the watermark displayed:
“display: none!important;”
I don’t understand that.
And, if you like to provide a bit more details on how to “locate that” with dev tools, I’d appreciate any additional guidance.
Thanks again