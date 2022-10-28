How to have the image constantly display

I’m modifying an existing script, and this css displays the video’s watermark:

.watermark { position: absolute; z-index: 10; left: 20px; top: 20px; display: none; transition: all 0.5s; }

however, the watermark disappears and reappears on mouse over, it seems.

I’d like the watermark to remain displayed and never disappear, but have tried changing the css without success.

I’ve commented out the display and the transition, but still the watermark doesn;t stay displayed(visible).

what’s the solution?

any suggestions are appreciated.