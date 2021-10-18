How to have the green circle fill the entirety underneath the blue circle

Right now the green circle is not under the blue circle, how do I do that?

I’m stuck trying to figure this out. https://jsfiddle.net/3xe2utj1/

.exit {
  width: 47.63px;
  height: 47.63px;
  border: none;
  background: transparent;
  border-radius: 100%;
}

.exitsvg {
  fill: none;
  fill-rule: evenodd;
  stroke: #ff0000;
  stroke-width: 17.80202103;
  stroke-linecap: butt;
  stroke-linejoin: miter;
  stroke-miterlimit: 4;
  stroke-dasharray: none;
  stroke-opacity: 1;
  border: 4.625px solid blue;
  border-radius: 100%;
  pointer-events: none;
}

circle {
  stroke: transparent;
  cursor: pointer;
}


       <div class="exit" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="Close">
         <svg class="exitsvg" role="button" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100" pointer-events="none">
           <g id="exit">
             <title>exit</title>
             <circle cx="50" cy="50" r="50" fill="green" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
             <path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
             <path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
           </g>
         </svg>
       </div>
Simply use two circle elements and two line elements:

Would I be able to do this keeping svg path? https://jsfiddle.net/3xe2utj1/

Why don’t you have the blue circle within the SVG?

Why keep the SVG paths when all you need is two lines?