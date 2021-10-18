How to have the green circle fill the entirety underneath the blue circle

Right now the green circle is not under the blue circle, how do I do that?
I’m stuck trying to figure this out. https://jsfiddle.net/3xe2utj1/
.exit {
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
border: none;
background: transparent;
border-radius: 100%;
}
.exitsvg {
fill: none;
fill-rule: evenodd;
stroke: #ff0000;
stroke-width: 17.80202103;
stroke-linecap: butt;
stroke-linejoin: miter;
stroke-miterlimit: 4;
stroke-dasharray: none;
stroke-opacity: 1;
border: 4.625px solid blue;
border-radius: 100%;
pointer-events: none;
}
circle {
stroke: transparent;
cursor: pointer;
}
<div class="exit" tabindex="0" role="button" aria-pressed="false" aria-label="Close">
<svg class="exitsvg" role="button" width="38.39" height="38.39" viewBox="0 0 100 100" pointer-events="none">
<g id="exit">
<title>exit</title>
<circle cx="50" cy="50" r="50" fill="green" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M 6.3895625,6.4195626 C 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437 93.580437,93.610437" />
<path d="M 6.3894001,93.6106 C 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003 93.830213,6.4194003" />
</g>
</svg>
</div>