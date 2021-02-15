How to have no validation when selecting a value on dropdown

JavaScript
#1

On this form it defaults to a committee type when first landing on page. When I select another committee type the form validates for all of the blank fields that are required. I don’t want the form to do this. I am trying to figure out a way so those fields don’t validate when I select another committee type in the dropdown in the javascript.

<form method="post>
<div class="form-group col-md-8">
    <div asp-validation-summary="All" id="validation-error" class="text-danger custom-validation-summary"></div>
</div>

<input id="link-id" asp-for="@Model.LinkId" type="hidden" />
<input name="FetchCategories" type="hidden"/>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <div class="form-group">
        @{
            var authorizedCommitteeTypes = await Model.CommitteeType
                .ToSelectListAsync(AuthorizationService, User, AuthRequirements.AdminCommitteeType);

            if (authorizedCommitteeTypes.Count == 1)
            {
                <input id="committeeType" name="committeeType" type="hidden" value="@authorizedCommitteeTypes.FirstOrDefault()?.Value" />
            }
            else
            {
                <label class="control-label">Committee Type</label>
                <select id="add-edit-committee-type"
                        name="committeeType"
                        asp-for="@Model.CommitteeType"
                        asp-items="@authorizedCommitteeTypes"
                        class="form-control">
                </select>
            }
        }
    </div>
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Category</label>
    @{
        if (Model != null && Model.AvailableCategories != null)
        {
            var availableCategories =
                new SelectList(
                    Model.AvailableCategories.OrderBy(c => c.Order),
                    dataValueField: "CategoryId",
                    dataTextField: "Title",
                    selectedValue: Model.CategoryId);

            <select id="dropdown-linkCategories" required
                    asp-for="@Model.CategoryId"
                    asp-items="@availableCategories"
                    class="form-control">
                <option>-- Select --</option>
            </select>
        }
        else
        {
            <select id="dropdown-linkCategories"
                    class="form-control">
                <option>-- Select --</option>
            </select>
        }
    }
</div>


<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Title</label>
    <input id="title" asp-for="Title" name="Title" class="form-control" />
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Display Order</label>
    <div>
        <input id="order" asp-for="Order" name="Order" class="form-control" />
    </div>
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">URL</label>
    <input id="url" asp-for="URL" name="URL" class="form-control" />
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
    <label class="control-label">Description</label>
    <textarea class="rtextDescription" name="Description" id="Description" row="1" cols="60"
              data-val-maxlength-max="200" asp-for="Description"
              data-val-maxlength="Max length for Description is 200"></textarea>
</div>

    @{

        if (Model.LinkId == 0)
        {
            <div class="form-group col-md-12">
                <input type="submit" id="link-submit"
                       class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2"
                       value="Add" />
                <a asp-area="Admin"
                   asp-controller="Link"
                   asp-action="Index"
                   class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
            </div>
        }
        else
        {
            <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
                <input type="submit" value="Save" id="edit-submit"
                       class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2" />

                <a asp-area="Admin"
                   asp-controller="Link"
                   asp-action="Index"
                   class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
  </div>
        }
    }
</form

Javascript

$(document).on("change", "#form-create-link #add-edit-committee-type", function () {
    $('input[name="FetchCategories"]').val(true);  
    $(this).closest('form').submit()
});
#2

Hi @mldardy , you mean the built in form validation by the browser? this can be achieved by adding a novalidate attribute to the form:

<form method="POST" id="my-form" novalidate>
  ...
</form>

Or using JS (note the camel case):

var form = document.getElementById('my-form')

form.noValidate = true
form.submit()
#3

Hi m3,

I still want the form to validate but I don’t want it to do it when I select to change to another committee type on the committee type dropdown. When I do that now it validates for the entire form which I don’t want it to do that. Does that make sense?

#4

Then you might check for the current value inside a change event listener of that select, and disable form validation if that value differs from the initial one:

var typeSelect = document.getElementById('add-edit-committee-type')
var defaultValue = typeSelect.value

typeSelect.addEventListener('change', function () {
  // Disable form validation if another option has been selected
  typeSelect.form.noValidate = typeSelect.value !== defaultValue
})
#5

I get a 'Cannot read property ‘value’ of null when I inspect the javascript in the browser on this
line.

var defaultValue = typeSelect.value

Is there some syntax I need at the end of that line or something else that is missing?

Also when I try to debug the javascript it doesn’t even step into/over the javascript. Just seems like something is missing. Do I need to add html to the form?

#6

This likely means that the DOM content has not been loaded yet when the JS is getting executed; you either need to put the script at the end of the document (right before the closing </body> tag), or wrap it in an appropriate event listener. Where did you put your original code?

Huh… but that it generates an error message would certainly suggest that it does run. Where exactly did you put the breakpoint?

PS: Here’s a fiddle to demonstrate it’s working.