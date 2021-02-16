How to have no validation when selecting a value on dropdown

m3g4p0p: m3g4p0p: Then you might check for the current value inside a change event listener of that select, and disable form validation if that value differs from the initial one: var typeSelect = document.getElementById('add-edit-committee-type') var defaultValue = typeSelect.value typeSelect.addEventListener('change', function () { // Disable form validation if another option has been selected typeSelect.form.noValidate = typeSelect.value !== defaultValue })

I get a 'Cannot read property ‘value’ of null when I inspect the javascript in the browser on this

line.

var defaultValue = typeSelect.value

Is there some syntax I need at the end of that line or something else that is missing?

Also when I try to debug the javascript it doesn’t even step into/over the javascript. Just seems like something is missing. Do I need to add html to the form?