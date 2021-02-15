How to have no validation when selecting a value on dropdown

On this form it defaults to a committee type when first landing on page. When I select another committee type the form validates for all of the blank fields that are required. I don’t want the form to do this. I am trying to figure out a way so those fields don’t validate when I select another committee type in the dropdown in the javascript.
<form method="post>
<div class="form-group col-md-8">
<div asp-validation-summary="All" id="validation-error" class="text-danger custom-validation-summary"></div>
</div>
<input id="link-id" asp-for="@Model.LinkId" type="hidden" />
<input name="FetchCategories" type="hidden"/>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<div class="form-group">
@{
var authorizedCommitteeTypes = await Model.CommitteeType
.ToSelectListAsync(AuthorizationService, User, AuthRequirements.AdminCommitteeType);
if (authorizedCommitteeTypes.Count == 1)
{
<input id="committeeType" name="committeeType" type="hidden" value="@authorizedCommitteeTypes.FirstOrDefault()?.Value" />
}
else
{
<label class="control-label">Committee Type</label>
<select id="add-edit-committee-type"
name="committeeType"
asp-for="@Model.CommitteeType"
asp-items="@authorizedCommitteeTypes"
class="form-control">
</select>
}
}
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">Category</label>
@{
if (Model != null && Model.AvailableCategories != null)
{
var availableCategories =
new SelectList(
Model.AvailableCategories.OrderBy(c => c.Order),
dataValueField: "CategoryId",
dataTextField: "Title",
selectedValue: Model.CategoryId);
<select id="dropdown-linkCategories" required
asp-for="@Model.CategoryId"
asp-items="@availableCategories"
class="form-control">
<option>-- Select --</option>
</select>
}
else
{
<select id="dropdown-linkCategories"
class="form-control">
<option>-- Select --</option>
</select>
}
}
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">Title</label>
<input id="title" asp-for="Title" name="Title" class="form-control" />
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">Display Order</label>
<div>
<input id="order" asp-for="Order" name="Order" class="form-control" />
</div>
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
<label class="control-label">URL</label>
<input id="url" asp-for="URL" name="URL" class="form-control" />
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
<label class="control-label">Description</label>
<textarea class="rtextDescription" name="Description" id="Description" row="1" cols="60"
data-val-maxlength-max="200" asp-for="Description"
data-val-maxlength="Max length for Description is 200"></textarea>
</div>
@{
if (Model.LinkId == 0)
{
<div class="form-group col-md-12">
<input type="submit" id="link-submit"
class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2"
value="Add" />
<a asp-area="Admin"
asp-controller="Link"
asp-action="Index"
class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
</div>
}
else
{
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
<input type="submit" value="Save" id="edit-submit"
class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2" />
<a asp-area="Admin"
asp-controller="Link"
asp-action="Index"
class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
</div>
}
}
</form
Javascript
$(document).on("change", "#form-create-link #add-edit-committee-type", function () {
$('input[name="FetchCategories"]').val(true);
$(this).closest('form').submit()
});