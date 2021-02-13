How to have no validation when selecting a value on dropdown

JavaScript
On this form it defaults to a committee type when first landing on page. When I select another committee type the form validates for all of the blank fields that are required. I don’t want the form to do this. I am trying to figure out a way so those fields don’t validate when I select another committee type in the dropdown in the javascript.

<form method="post>
<div class="form-group col-md-8">
    <div asp-validation-summary="All" id="validation-error" class="text-danger custom-validation-summary"></div>
</div>

<input id="link-id" asp-for="@Model.LinkId" type="hidden" />
<input name="FetchCategories" type="hidden"/>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <div class="form-group">
        @{
            var authorizedCommitteeTypes = await Model.CommitteeType
                .ToSelectListAsync(AuthorizationService, User, AuthRequirements.AdminCommitteeType);

            if (authorizedCommitteeTypes.Count == 1)
            {
                <input id="committeeType" name="committeeType" type="hidden" value="@authorizedCommitteeTypes.FirstOrDefault()?.Value" />
            }
            else
            {
                <label class="control-label">Committee Type</label>
                <select id="add-edit-committee-type"
                        name="committeeType"
                        asp-for="@Model.CommitteeType"
                        asp-items="@authorizedCommitteeTypes"
                        class="form-control">
                </select>
            }
        }
    </div>
</div>
<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Category</label>
    @{
        if (Model != null && Model.AvailableCategories != null)
        {
            var availableCategories =
                new SelectList(
                    Model.AvailableCategories.OrderBy(c => c.Order),
                    dataValueField: "CategoryId",
                    dataTextField: "Title",
                    selectedValue: Model.CategoryId);

            <select id="dropdown-linkCategories" required
                    asp-for="@Model.CategoryId"
                    asp-items="@availableCategories"
                    class="form-control">
                <option>-- Select --</option>
            </select>
        }
        else
        {
            <select id="dropdown-linkCategories"
                    class="form-control">
                <option>-- Select --</option>
            </select>
        }
    }
</div>


<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Title</label>
    <input id="title" asp-for="Title" name="Title" class="form-control" />
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">Display Order</label>
    <div>
        <input id="order" asp-for="Order" name="Order" class="form-control" />
    </div>
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
    <label class="control-label">URL</label>
    <input id="url" asp-for="URL" name="URL" class="form-control" />
</div>

<div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
    <label class="control-label">Description</label>
    <textarea class="rtextDescription" name="Description" id="Description" row="1" cols="60"
              data-val-maxlength-max="200" asp-for="Description"
              data-val-maxlength="Max length for Description is 200"></textarea>
</div>

    @{

        if (Model.LinkId == 0)
        {
            <div class="form-group col-md-12">
                <input type="submit" id="link-submit"
                       class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2"
                       value="Add" />
                <a asp-area="Admin"
                   asp-controller="Link"
                   asp-action="Index"
                   class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
            </div>
        }
        else
        {
            <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
                <input type="submit" value="Save" id="edit-submit"
                       class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2" />

                <a asp-area="Admin"
                   asp-controller="Link"
                   asp-action="Index"
                   class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-2 col-lg-2">Back to Links</a>
  </div>
        }
    }
</form

Javascript

$(document).on("change", "#form-create-link #add-edit-committee-type", function () {
    $('input[name="FetchCategories"]').val(true);  
    $(this).closest('form').submit()
});