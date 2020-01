How to have navbar from right to left?

nimasdj: nimasdj: There should be a bit reasonable space.

As I said a couple of times now bootstrap has utility classes already set up for this with reasonable settings that you can use.

You can find the details here in the documentation just as I have done.

getbootstrap.com Spacing Bootstrap includes a wide range of shorthand responsive margin and padding utility classes to modify an element’s appearance.

I’ve added a class of py-5 to the container which will apply padding top and bottom of 3rem to the element. You can use other utility classes just to add padding top only if you want. The classes are post-fixed with numbers from 0 - 5 and apply pre-defined amounts of padding form .25rem for -1 to 3rem for -5.

<div class="container py-5"> <h3 class="text-center">Lorem ipsum </h3> </div>

Note that I removed your p element from between the h3 element as that is invalid and not allowed and nonsense.

Please study the bootstrap documentation carefully and in depth. It is only by practice and experimentation that you are going to learn. I am not going to spoon feed you answers that are easily obtainable from the documentation. You must show some willingness to learn or at least try by yourself even if at first you fail