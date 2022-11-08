How to have code work with ratio-keeper removed

Here is the code working with .ratio-keeper removed. https://jsfiddle.net/sdw0ocgm/

In my full code I removed .ratio-keepe r here: https://jsfiddle.net/820f5ns6/

Full code before .ratio-keeper was removed: https://jsfiddle.net/3xr1epwd/

What I did:

I replaced .ratio-keeper with .embed-youtube

.embed-youtube { position: relative; height: 0; padding-top: 56.25%; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; }

Two issues came up:

The exit button is no longer attached to the curtain.

The 2nd issue is, .slide is not working in the code.

When the play button is clicked, nothing happens in the code.

It should look like this: