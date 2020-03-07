How to have an action button float above the user page

ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: margin-top:30px;

Be careful when omitting the top property as the position of the fixed element is now determined by its natural position in the flow of the document and then at that point it becomes fixed. If for example you have the button appearing near the bottom of the screen then there’s a chance that on smaller screens the fixed element will be hidden below the fold and may be unreachable.

Generally you would want to set the top (or bottom) co-ordinates of a fixed element to ensure it always appears in the viewport. e.g. top:30px .

Sometimes of course it may be fine to omit the top (or bottom co-ordinates) but then you have to rely on its natural position in the flow which may change if more or less content is added.

ChrisjChrisj:

Why not call it by its right name which is a fixed positioned element . In CSS a float is something completely different and calling it a float will only confuse. As an aside you should never really name elements by how they appear because that will also lead to confusion should you decide to place the element somewhere else at a later date. Use class names that will work no matter where the element appears or what colour or size it is.

e.g. A button could have a class called 'call-to-action" which makes sense if the button is floated, fixed positioned, black or blue. It would be silly to call an element a float and then not float it