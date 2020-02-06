Hi.
I have a client who has created the artwork for a map. He wants to display it on a website so that the user can zoom and drag the map.
Also, he wants the ability to update locations on the map by dragging markers on it.
Is this possible? Of all the jquery plugins Ive looked at they all seem to be based on actual mapping data.
Thanks
How to have a draggable map with marker placements?
Hi.
It sounds like quite an undertaking were you to do it all yourself. You would probably need to create slices of the map and create different versions for each zoom level.
The zooming and dragging could be achieved using Zoomify, but I don’t think it would handle the markers.
Yes - quite an undertaking!
I basically need the functions of a map (ability to add markers and zoom in/out) but with a custom vector image.