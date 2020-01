How to have a custom symfony validator constraint with dependency injection?

I am trying to create a custom symfony form validator constraint. I created two class, one constraint and one validator and it works fine. But I need to pass doctrine entitymanager instance to validator class, as I am using them standalone and not framework, I don’t have yaml configuration file. I created a constructor in validator class to have $em, and in controller I have:

->add('email', EmailType::class, [ 'constraints' => [ new Assert\Email(['message' => 'invalid.email', 'mode' => 'strict', 'normalizer' => 'trim']), new Assert\EmailExists($em), ], ]);

But I am not getting $em, in my validator class, what should I do? I also tried to have constructor in main constraint class, then in validator I had parent::construct() , still not working.

I did read this too https://stackoverflow.com/questions/40601866/how-to-configure-dependencies-on-custom-validator-with-symfony-components but instead of making the factory class, I used the current factor class and used this:

use Symfony\Component\DependencyInjection\ContainerBuilder; use Symfony\Component\Validator\ContainerConstraintValidatorFactory; $container = new ContainerBuilder(); $container ->register('customEmailUniqueEntity', 'EmailExistsValidator') ->addArgument($em); $validatorBuilder = Validation::createValidatorBuilder(); $validatorBuilder->setConstraintValidatorFactory( new ContainerConstraintValidatorFactory($container) ); $validator = $validatorBuilder->getValidator(); $violations = $validator->validate('email address', [ new EmailExists() ]); if (0 !== count($violations)) { // there are errors, now you can show them foreach ($violations as $violation) { echo $violation->getMessage().'<br>'; } }

With this code both dependency injection and validation works fine, but is there a trick to have this custom constraint as ‘constraint’ array argument within form builder rather than validating it manually?

With code above I cannot pass $em to the constructor of my custom Validator. Any trick possible?