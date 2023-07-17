How to handle two onchnage event in one input field

I want to use two onchange event in my html form.
here is my code
<td><input type="text" class="scode form-control text-end" name="scode[]" id = "tutorial_name" onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr'))" onchange="Calc(this);"></td>
Well the simplest way would be to have Calc call GetDetail, but you can also collide the two functions into an onchange:
onchange="GetDetail(this.closest('tr')); Calc(this);"