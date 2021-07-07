How to handle one page if the URL of this page is written wrongly by chance?

When I viewed the new page on my website, I found the URL was wrong and the page had already beed recorded by Google, then how to fix this URL? Does it have bad impact on the website if I change the URL directly?
If your page can be reached by more than one URL, then you just need to set the canonical URL. https://developers.google.com/search/docs/advanced/crawling/consolidate-duplicate-urls Otherwise, surely all you need do is correct the problem and redirect the old URL to the new, or am I missing something?