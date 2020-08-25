How to handle many, many-to-many tables

Haven’t done SQL in a long time. I’m talking to a company that puts on events at several different venues–sometimes more than one event at different venues at the same time. For seat reservations, I want to consider that each venue might have different levels (upper, lower, and middle balconies). Each balcony might have different sections with rows and seat numbers.

If I set up a table for all that, such as:

create table venue_seating ( venue_id, balcony_id, section_id, row_id );

where that could eventually refer to the actual “seat table”, I’d wind up with a long, long column of, perhaps, hundreds of venue_id in that column.

So, I thought I’d create a join table between the venue, the balcony, the section and row (and eventually the actual seat) but then I’d have a cascade of join tables. Maybe that is the correct way to go but I’m not experienced enough to know if I’m on the right or wrong path.

The eventual goal is to mark the seat as reserved along with customer name, payment info, etc. but I’ve done that part before. This is a sticking point for me.

I’ve seen demo code online for the same thing but it’s often only for one row of seats, not something with this many layers.