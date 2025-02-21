How to Handle Client Revisions Without Scope Creep?

It comes down to contracts and getting a clear agreement on what will and will not be done for the duration of them.

My contracts when I was freelancing used to spell out:

responsible parties who provided content who provided logo/color schemes who procured hosting/url registrations

timelines for deliverables and payments required at deliverables. this included wireframes/mockups which showed basic look first each deliverable.allowed for x revisions and/or a max time for those revisions.

agreement on maintenance after final delivery x number of revisions post implementation within n months maintenance costs ($/hr) after number of revisions were reached or revision period expired.



Of course, I almost always estimated high on costs and hours and “over delivered” by coming in earlier and cheaper, but the contracts covered me when they did go wrong.