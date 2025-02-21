How to Handle Client Revisions Without Scope Creep?

Community
1

Hi everyone,

I’m a freelance web developer, and I often face issues with clients requesting too many revisions beyond the agreed scope. I want to keep them happy but also need to protect my time and project deadlines.

How do you politely manage revision requests while keeping projects on track?

Thanks!

2

It comes down to contracts and getting a clear agreement on what will and will not be done for the duration of them.

My contracts when I was freelancing used to spell out:

  • responsible parties
    • who provided content
    • who provided logo/color schemes
    • who procured hosting/url registrations
  • timelines for deliverables and payments required at deliverables.
    • this included wireframes/mockups which showed basic look first
    • each deliverable.allowed for x revisions and/or a max time for those revisions.
  • agreement on maintenance after final delivery
    • x number of revisions post implementation within n months
    • maintenance costs ($/hr) after number of revisions were reached or revision period expired.

Of course, I almost always estimated high on costs and hours and “over delivered” by coming in earlier and cheaper, but the contracts covered me when they did go wrong.

2 Likes