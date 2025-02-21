How to Handle Client Revisions Without Scope Creep?

Hi everyone,
I’m a freelance web developer, and I often face issues with clients requesting too many revisions beyond the agreed scope. I want to keep them happy but also need to protect my time and project deadlines.
How do you politely manage revision requests while keeping projects on track?
Thanks!
It comes down to contracts and getting a clear agreement on what will and will not be done for the duration of them.
My contracts when I was freelancing used to spell out:
- responsible parties
- who provided content
- who provided logo/color schemes
- who procured hosting/url registrations
- timelines for deliverables and payments required at deliverables.
- this included wireframes/mockups which showed basic look first
- each deliverable.allowed for x revisions and/or a max time for those revisions.
- agreement on maintenance after final delivery
- x number of revisions post implementation within n months
- maintenance costs ($/hr) after number of revisions were reached or revision period expired.
Of course, I almost always estimated high on costs and hours and “over delivered” by coming in earlier and cheaper, but the contracts covered me when they did go wrong.
