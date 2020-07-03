How to Handle a Form Submission with Plain HTML/CSS/JavaScript

Basically, the title.

I am hand-coding my sites but unclear on how to handle the form submission. Right now, I’m using Form Tools 3, which is installed on the site (installed it using Softaculous in cPanel). This took me through a process where I can now successfully handle the form submission. However, I’m wondering if there is a–less obscure?–app or service to do this, as this looks to be the work of a single developer.

Bonus points if the solution requires little to no PHP–I hardly know any.

Thanks for your attention.

You’re going to need something on the server to process the form. Doesn’t Form Tools make the PHP handling easy? I thought that was what i was for. (I don’t know, I only just took a quick look at their website, so maybe I missed something.)

Yes sir, Form Tools does that. I’m asking in case there’s a more established app that does that. Form Tools appears to be maintained by a single developer and I’m a little leery of relying on that, especially as I continue to make sites.