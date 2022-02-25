How to give one element the height of another element in vanilla JavaScript?
Should this pattern be good?
const outer = document.querySelector("#x");
const inner = document.querySelector("#y")
outer.style.height = inner.style.height;
When it comes to presentation such as that, I’ve found that JavaScript is almost exactly the worst way to do things. It’s done with CSS instead for good reason.