How to get values from textboxes

.NET
#1

Hey guys, I’m creating a project with web services. So txtA get tha quantity and txtB get the price. With these to values I want to passess as parameters to one method to realize a simple multiply to get the result in a label.

#2

Do you mean that you are accessing a mySQL database with PHP and want to output in HTML the result of multiplying the quantity and the unit price, values from columns of one row of a database table?

How far have you got with it?

#3

I’m using C# with webservices. So, i got the quantity and the price in two diferente texboxes. I want to create a method to do a simple aritmetic operation then show the result in one label. My question is how i can get the value from the textboxes to do that?

#4

Ah - C# - I’m afraid then that I cannot help.

#5

I’m actually resolve that problem but another thing appear now.

   private void txtPrecioxUnidad_TextChanged(object sender, EventArgs e)
        {
            /*This line don't get the correct format but when I
            Save it with my method the data get in the BD*/
            int cantidad = int.Parse(txtCantidad.Text);
            double precio = double.Parse(txtPrecioxUnidad.Text);

            double res = precio * cantidad;

            lblTotal.Text = res.ToString();


        }