How to get values from textboxes

Hey guys, I’m creating a project with web services. So txtA get tha quantity and txtB get the price. With these to values I want to passess as parameters to one method to realize a simple multiply to get the result in a label.
Do you mean that you are accessing a mySQL database with PHP and want to output in HTML the result of multiplying the quantity and the unit price, values from columns of one row of a database table?
How far have you got with it?
I’m using C# with webservices. So, i got the quantity and the price in two diferente texboxes. I want to create a method to do a simple aritmetic operation then show the result in one label. My question is how i can get the value from the textboxes to do that?
Ah - C# - I’m afraid then that I cannot help.
I’m actually resolve that problem but another thing appear now.
private void txtPrecioxUnidad_TextChanged(object sender, EventArgs e)
{
/*This line don't get the correct format but when I
Save it with my method the data get in the BD*/
int cantidad = int.Parse(txtCantidad.Text);
double precio = double.Parse(txtPrecioxUnidad.Text);
double res = precio * cantidad;
lblTotal.Text = res.ToString();
}