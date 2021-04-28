How to get these to line up horizontal and not display on top of each other

The html the code displays successfully. But, I’d like the three spans to line up on one line. When I removed the line breaks, the text overlaps on top of each other. I’d tried sveral things, like renaming each span, wiithout success.

.anim-text-banner { font-size: 2vw; font-weight: bold; white-space: nowrap; padding: 100px 50px; font-weight: 400; } .anim-text-banner > span { position: absolute; display: inline-block; clip: rect(0px, 0px, 300px, 0px); color: #000; }

Here’s the html:

<div class="anim-text-banner"> <span class="anim-text">first text </span> <br> <span class="anim-text">second text</span> <br> <span class="anim-text">third text </span> <br> </div>

And the js:

$(window).on("load", function(e) { var tlOnLoad = gsap.timeline({delay: 1}); var onLoadTextCount = $(".anim-text-banner>.anim-text").length; console.log(onLoadTextCount); for( var i= 1 ; i <= onLoadTextCount ; i++ ){ var onLoadTextWidth = ".anim-text-banner>.anim-text:nth-of-type("+i+")"; tlOnLoad.to(onLoadTextWidth, {clip: "rect(0px, "+$(onLoadTextWidth).width()+"px, 600px, 0px)", ease: "expo.out", duration: 1}, "-=0.2"); } });

Any help with getting all the spans on one line is appreciated.