How to get the values using featureContext in C#

I m trying to pass value of variable from one scenario to another using c# and playwright. i manged to set the value as shown below, but i cant get it to read or get the value. Any advise on how to get it to work please?
So first i need to set the key to the variable ID in one test then in the second test, i need to access it using the Get feature context.
Test 1:
_featureContext = featureContext;
`_featureContext.Set("key", TestID);`
Test 2:
_featureContext = featureContext;
_featureContext.Get<TestID>();