How to get the new youtube title when yt-navigate-finish runs?

I have this code:

function run() { browser.runtime.sendMessage({ action: "notify", payload: { url: window.location.href, title: document.title, }, }); } window.addEventListener("yt-navigate-finish", run, true);

The url is correct, when I click on a new youtube video, the url changes. But the title is from the old video.

For example, I got this result:

{ url: "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwMlgKUQaQ4", title: "Spire Labs: Fault-tolerance with Kubernetes on AWS - YouTubetest" }

The URL is different, the title s different (the title is from the video I was on previously.