How to get the new youtube title when yt-navigate-finish runs?

I have this code:
function run() {
browser.runtime.sendMessage({
action: "notify",
payload: {
url: window.location.href,
title: document.title,
},
});
}
window.addEventListener("yt-navigate-finish", run, true);
The
url is correct, when I click on a new youtube video, the
url changes. But the title is from the old video.
For example, I got this result:
{ url: "https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwMlgKUQaQ4",
title: "Spire Labs: Fault-tolerance with Kubernetes on AWS - YouTubetest"
}
The URL is different, the title s different (the title is from the video I was on previously.