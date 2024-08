I want to perform the following operations for each element on a webpage:

1.) Get the height of it

2.) get 50% of the value

3.) check if the new height is still above 200 pixel

4.) set the new height (if necessary)

Something like

document().get("img").setHeight(max(currimg.getHeight() * 0.5,200));

The command above does nor exist. It should only demonstrate a near-to solution.

How would a real command look like?