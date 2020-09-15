How to get the domain name of where a curl post came from

Please house,

I have a php file that can be called or posted data to from external website.

I want to know how to actually get the real domain name where the curl post was made to my php script.

So that I can run some codes or validation on the code.

Example:

A file in examplea.com/ made a post via curl to exampleb.com/loadtext.php

Apart from having to use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_URL’] in examplea.com post data, can i actually write some code in exampleb.com/loadtext.php and get full domain of websites posting or calling it via curl?