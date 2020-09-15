How to get the domain name of where a curl post came from

Please house,
I have a php file that can be called or posted data to from external website.

I want to know how to actually get the real domain name where the curl post was made to my php script.
So that I can run some codes or validation on the code.
Example:
A file in examplea.com/ made a post via curl to exampleb.com/loadtext.php

Apart from having to use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_URL’] in examplea.com post data, can i actually write some code in exampleb.com/loadtext.php and get full domain of websites posting or calling it via curl?

Well, getting the domain is hard, but you can get the IP of the server that made the request from $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']. You can haul that through a reverse DNS lookup and then maybe get the domain back, but this is not guaranteed at all, since it’s not required to set up and most people don’t bother.

I know of ip, but is not unique like a domain name.
I think i should tell you what i intend to do.
I created a script that can be accessed using keys and secret word, then i want to ensure those keys are for a given domain name

Bcs is easy to use one keys and secretword for multiple domains but my intention is that only the domain assigned to that key can access it.
Validation is not the problem as i have a database to store secretkey and key and domain name.

So if is sent from a domain name rather than what is on database it throws an error.

So how can i get the domain or what should i do?

I created the script they are making the calls from. But if i put

$site = 'https://' . $_SERVER['SERVER_ÑAME'] . $_SERVER['REQUEST_URL'];

$postdata = array(
'sitename' = $site;
);

As post field data in the curl sending the scripts it can be edited and replace with static domain name.

Whats the best way to archive this?

Looks like a dead end archiving my aim. But could there be another way?