How to get the domain name of where a curl post came from

Please house,
I have a php file that can be called or posted data to from external website.
I want to know how to actually get the real domain name where the curl post was made to my php script.
So that I can run some codes or validation on the code.
Example:
A file in examplea.com/ made a post via curl to exampleb.com/loadtext.php
Apart from having to use $_SERVER[‘REQUEST_URL’] in examplea.com post data, can i actually write some code in exampleb.com/loadtext.php and get full domain of websites posting or calling it via curl?