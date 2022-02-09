How to get the "computed" CSS style of a box and apply it to another box?

If I create a new element and I want to give it the style of another element I would likely make the new element share the same class of the old element, as with:

element.classList.add(".shared_class");

But primarily for the sake of learning, is there an alternative method which may be used in a narrower context of say inline styles or just the as-is “computed box-model styles” (evident from Google Chrome development tool in Elements → Computed)?

Perhaps window.getComputedStyle(ELEMENT) method ? If so, what is the “setComputedStyle” which will set what I get to the new element?