How to get results from database and display like this?

Hi @m_hutley !
The database is MariaDB (and Im using phpMyAdmin).
Here is a bigger screenshot:
(Ive highlighted the fact that there are 6 more pages of rows)
Yeah, but i spy with my little eye, an issue that would have tripped Dave’s query up.
What is the column type on month_numbers?
If that’s the way it’s stored in the database, it’s IMPOSSIBLE to get the report as requested as the months are combined in a manner which doesn’t match the oddball month combinations in the report…
Right, but here’s where we have a problem:
Take a look at row ID 13 in your table.
month_numbers = “6,7,8”…so June, July, August.
How much of that 3750 is June? Cause that’s supposed to go in the third column.
How much of it is July and August? Cause that’s supposed to go in the fourth column.
(This, by the way, is why people have been bringing up normalizing your database schema.)
Good catch. Perhaps it would be clearer if @Bolton could show us the database table entries for the data that is shown in the example tables.
The tables in the images are from another website. Theyre not being fed from this database. Im just including them to show how I want them to look. (apologies if I didnt make that clear in my previous posts)
So… if you want a query that will give you your data in a way that is easy to parse into a given output… we kind of need to know what you ACTUALLY want your output to be.
While there certainly are issues with the way data is being stored in particular “month_numbers”, I will assume because we have months 6,7 and 8 as a string that the pricing didn’t change for months 7 and 8 and the “month 6” record was updated. Because of this and the very odd month groupings we cannot sum things up nicely directly in the query as already pointed out. We can however gather all our data and sort things out by using a data array within a single DB query result.
In order to deal with the “month_numbers” as a string, we need to break up this string (explode) and loop through it (foreach). While this is happening we also need to identify the “Price Group” this “month_number” falls under using a switch to define the $price_group variable, which is used in the array building. Thank You to DaveMaxwell for a start on that.
AND NO, it is not ideal to be doing all the extra loops and switches inside the loop. Just working with what we got.
So the data array is built with the YEAR as the primary key, followed by the “price_group” then the “part_of_week” so all “Fridays” are together etc.
I build a few display arrays that hold array KEY=>VALUE pairs such as “PriceOne” => “January, Febuary & December” and so these KEYs are used to get data from the array and the VALUE would be used for display.
It is pretty straight forward to loop through a few arrays to build a table.
Anyway, here’s a sample of how it would be.
<?php
$pricing = array();
$sql_pricing = "SELECT
`name`
, `price`
, `year`
, `month_numbers`
, `part_of_week`
FROM `standard_prices`
ORDER BY `year`";
$result_pricing = $conn->query($sql_pricing);
while($row = $result_pricing->fetch_assoc()){
//To deal with months as comma string, explode and loop to make copies for each month
$month_numbers = explode(",",$row['month_numbers']);
foreach($month_numbers as $month_number):
//To deal with FUNKY month groupings, we identify and assign price group array KEY
switch (true) {
case in_array($month_number,array(1,2,12)):
$price_group = "PriceOne";
break;
case in_array($month_number,array(3,10,11)):
$price_group = "PriceTwo";
break;
case in_array($month_number,array(4,5,6,9)):
$price_group = "PriceThree";
break;
case in_array($month_number,array(7,8)):
$price_group = "PriceFour";
break;
}
//Build pricing data array to sort data to logical display pattern
$pricing[$row['year']][$price_group][$row['part_of_week']][] = $row['price'];
endforeach;
}
/*
// VIEW ARRAY STRUCTURE
echo "<pre>";
print_r($pricing);
echo "</pre>";
*/
//Display arrays
$groups = array("PriceOne" => "January, Febuary & December","PriceTwo" => "March, October & November","PriceThree" => "April, May, June & September","PriceFour" => "July & August");
$periods = array("Mon - Thu" => "Monday - Thursday","Fri" => "Friday", "Sat" => "Saturday", "Sun" => "Sunday");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Standard Prices</title>
</head>
<body>
<table border=0 style="width:1200px; margin: 50px auto; font-family:'Segoe UI', Arial;">
<?php
if(!empty($pricing)):
foreach($pricing as $year => $ar):
echo '<tr>
<td colspan="5" style="text-align:center; font-size:32px; font-weight:550;">Prices '.$year.'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; width:20%;"> </td>'."\r";
foreach($groups as $price_group => $group_name):
echo '<td style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; text-align:center; font-size:18px; font-weight:550; width:20%;">'.$group_name.'</td>'."\r";
endforeach;
echo '</tr>'."\r";
foreach($periods as $periods => $period_shown):
$border_bottom = ($periods == "Sun" ? ' style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; text-align:center;"' : ' style="text-align:center;"');
echo '<tr>
<td'.$border_bottom.'><b>'.$period_shown.'</b></td>'."\r";
foreach($groups as $price_group => $group_name):
$price_avg = (array_key_exists($price_group,$pricing[$year]) && array_key_exists($periods,$pricing[$year][$price_group]) ? '£ ' . number_format(array_sum($pricing[$year][$price_group][$periods])/count($pricing[$year][$price_group][$periods]),2) : '-');
echo '<td'.$border_bottom.'>'.$price_avg.'</td>'."\r";
endforeach;
echo '</tr>'."\r";
endforeach;
endforeach;
endif;
?>
</table>
</body>
</html>
Should be looking something like this…
That looks like a decent solution given the layout of the database. I must admit I was reading it differently. I thought this was some kind of price list, and the idea would be to group them by the same combination of prices. Consider displaying something like meeting-room rental prices, which might vary according to day. Hard to say without more concrete information, but your code should certainly set @Bolton off in the right direction.
Hi guys.
Thanks so much for your feedback!
@Drummin . This looks excellent. I did try it quickly but its returning " Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on array" . (I dont think theres an error in the query, so at a loss as why its returning an error).
Its now been finalised how the table should be laid out:
Hopefully this makes things much clearer. (sorry, I was not aware until now how exactly it should be laid out).
Right; so you want a row-by-month, and column-by-day,
you’re running effectively MySql (Maria is a fork from MySQL, so the language is the same).
You can:
SELECT t.year,t.month_numbers,
MAX(t.midweek) midweek,
MAX(t.friday) friday,
MAX(t.saturday) saturday
FROM (
SELECT `year`,`month_numbers`,
CASE name when "MID WEEK" THEN price ELSE 0 END midweek,
CASE name when "FRIDAY" THEN price ELSE 0 END friday,
CASE name when "SATURDAY" THEN price ELSE 0 END saturday
FROM `standard_prices`
) t
GROUP BY t.year,t.month_numbers
You will then get 1 row per year/month with data:
(I mocked only the first 7 rows of your data, hence the 0’s in the last row, but it shows you what would happen if one of those values was missing.)
Also, I note from your schema that your Enum on part_of_week allows for “Sun”… so be careful.
PHP code for the above:
$months = ['ImNotAMonth','January','February','March','April','May','June','July','August','September','October','November','December'];
while ($row = $query->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "<tr><td class='monthhead'>".implode(", ",array_map(function ($a) use ($months) { return $months[(int) $a]; },explode(",",$row['month_numbers'])))."</td><td>".$row['midweek']."</td><td>".$row['friday']."</td><td>".$row['saturday']."</td></tr>";
}
(add in number_format and etc as required.)
@m_hutley . Thanks so much.
Im still getting:
Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on string
The code is:
$con = mysqli_connect("localhost","####","####","####");
$query = 'SELECT t.year,t.month_numbers,
MAX(t.midweek) midweek,
MAX(t.friday) friday,
MAX(t.saturday) saturday
FROM (
SELECT `year`,`month_numbers`,
CASE name when "MID WEEK" THEN price ELSE 0 END midweek,
CASE name when "FRIDAY" THEN price ELSE 0 END friday,
CASE name when "SATURDAY" THEN price ELSE 0 END saturday
FROM `standard_prices`
) t
GROUP BY t.year,t.month_numbers';
$months = ['ImNotAMonth','January','February','March','April','May','June','July','August','September','October','November','December'];
while ($row = $query->fetch_assoc()) {
echo "<tr><td class='monthhead'>".implode(", ",array_map(function ($a) use ($months) { return $months[(int) $a]; },explode(",",$row['month_numbers'])))."</td><td>".$row['midweek']."</td><td>".$row['friday']."</td><td>".$row['saturday']."</td></tr>";
}
Where am I going wrong?
Let’s look at the error message
Call to a member function fetch_assoc() on string
Looking for “fetch_assoc” in the code we find
while ($row = $query->fetch_assoc()) {
Looking at the documentation
https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-result.fetch-assoc.php
I guess except for the name, not exactly the easiest to suss the signature
Description
Object oriented style
mysqli_result::fetch_assoc ( void ) : array
Procedural style
mysqli_fetch_assoc ( mysqli_result
$result) : array
So “
$query” should be a “
mysqli_result” (whatever that is) but the error message says it’s a string. What’s up with that? Clicking through to The mysqli_result class
Represents the result set obtained from a query against the database.
So, fetch_assoc is a method of the result class that is a result set, not a string.
Looking at the code we see the text string assigned to “
$query” (consistent with the error message) but where is the code to get the result set?
In other words, execute query to get the result set then you can fetch the results.
$result = $con->query($query);
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
Oh wow! Many thanks! I did fiddle about and got ‘almost’ to the solution, but didnt logically go through it as you have done. Thankyou!
Now I (you!) have got the rows returning Im going to have a play and see if I can get it displaying correctly in a table.
When dealing with a query within html display (which I rarely do) it can be a little tricky to get table display Title and headings shown were you want for example: Category or in this case YEAR and Day of the week headings within a result fetch loop. When you have distinct group values like years it can be easy to build an array of these years as you loop through your results. Start by defining a variable as an array before the WHILE fetch loop, e.g.
$years = array();
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
Then inside the loop you would add the result field year to this array.
$years[] = $row['year'];
Now our goal is to display the year only ONE TIME at the beginning of this set of records and we only need to ADD our year to the $years array if it is not in the array. So we can write an IF CONDITION to check if the year of this record is not in the array and we wrap this condition around where we added the year to the array. You can then add your display Title and Headings within this IF condition so it only is added once per year loop.
if(!in_array($row['year'],$years)):
$years[] = $row['year'];
echo '<tr>
<td colspan="5" class="title">Prices '.$row['year'].'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading"> </td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Midweek</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Friday</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Saturday</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Sunday</td>
</tr>'."\r";
endif;
Here’s a complete sample.
<?php
$query = "SELECT t.year,t.month_numbers,
MAX(t.midweek) midweek,
MAX(t.friday) friday,
MAX(t.saturday) saturday,
MAX(t.sunday) sunday
FROM (
SELECT `year`,`month_numbers`,
CASE name when 'MID WEEK' THEN price ELSE 0 END midweek,
CASE name when 'FRIDAY' THEN price ELSE 0 END friday,
CASE name when 'SATURDAY' THEN price ELSE 0 END saturday ,
CASE name when 'SUNDAY' THEN price ELSE 0 END sunday
FROM `standard_prices`
) t
GROUP BY t.year,t.month_numbers";
$result = $con->query($query);
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>Standard Prices</title>
<style type="text/css">
.pricelist{
margin:50px auto;
background-color:#FFFFFF;
font-size:18px;
font-family:'Segoe UI', Arial;
border-collapse: collapse;
border:1px solid #C6C6C6;
}
.pricelist td{
padding:2px 9px;
border:1px solid #D4D4D4;
}
.pricelist td.title{
text-align:center;
font-size:32px;
font-weight:550;
border:1px solid #D4D4D4;
}
.pricelist td.heading{
text-align:center;
font-size:20px;
font-weight:550;
border:1px solid #D4D4D4;
}
.pricelist td.monthhead{
text-align:left;
font-size:20px;
font-weight:550;
border:1px solid #D4D4D4;
}
.right{
text-align:right;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<table border=0 class="pricelist">
<?php
$years = array();
$months = ['ImNotAMonth','January','February','March','April','May','June','July','August','September','October','November','December'];
while ($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
if(!in_array($row['year'],$years)):
$years[] = $row['year'];
echo '<tr>
<td colspan="5" class="title">Prices '.$row['year'].'</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading"> </td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Midweek</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Friday</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Saturday</td>
<td style="width:20%;" class="heading">Sunday</td>
</tr>'."\r";
endif;
echo '<tr>
<td class="monthhead">'.implode(", ",array_map(function ($a) use ($months) { return $months[(int) $a]; },explode(",",$row['month_numbers']))).'</td>
<td style="text-align:right;">£ '.$row['midweek'].'</td>
<td style="text-align:right;">£ '.$row['friday'].'</td>
<td style="text-align:right;">£ '.$row['saturday'].'</td>
<td style="text-align:right;">£ '.$row['sunday'].'</td>
</tr>'."\r";
}
?>
</table>
</body>
</html>
Should look something like this.
@Drummin : Works like a charm!
In the database there is a special_offers table. If there is an offer for a particular month/day then it will need to override the default price displayed. What you have done so far has certainly launched my into the right trajectory to get this working. Ill probably also order the results by month.
@droopsnoot, @DaveMaxwell, @m_hutley, @Drummin - thanks so much for all your input, Ive learnt a lot!
