How to get results from database and display like this?

While there certainly are issues with the way data is being stored in particular “month_numbers”, I will assume because we have months 6,7 and 8 as a string that the pricing didn’t change for months 7 and 8 and the “month 6” record was updated. Because of this and the very odd month groupings we cannot sum things up nicely directly in the query as already pointed out. We can however gather all our data and sort things out by using a data array within a single DB query result.

In order to deal with the “month_numbers” as a string, we need to break up this string (explode) and loop through it (foreach). While this is happening we also need to identify the “Price Group” this “month_number” falls under using a switch to define the $price_group variable, which is used in the array building. Thank You to DaveMaxwell for a start on that.

AND NO, it is not ideal to be doing all the extra loops and switches inside the loop. Just working with what we got.

So the data array is built with the YEAR as the primary key, followed by the “price_group” then the “part_of_week” so all “Fridays” are together etc.

I build a few display arrays that hold array KEY=>VALUE pairs such as “PriceOne” => “January, Febuary & December” and so these KEYs are used to get data from the array and the VALUE would be used for display.

It is pretty straight forward to loop through a few arrays to build a table.

Anyway, here’s a sample of how it would be.

<?php $pricing = array(); $sql_pricing = "SELECT `name` , `price` , `year` , `month_numbers` , `part_of_week` FROM `standard_prices` ORDER BY `year`"; $result_pricing = $conn->query($sql_pricing); while($row = $result_pricing->fetch_assoc()){ //To deal with months as comma string, explode and loop to make copies for each month $month_numbers = explode(",",$row['month_numbers']); foreach($month_numbers as $month_number): //To deal with FUNKY month groupings, we identify and assign price group array KEY switch (true) { case in_array($month_number,array(1,2,12)): $price_group = "PriceOne"; break; case in_array($month_number,array(3,10,11)): $price_group = "PriceTwo"; break; case in_array($month_number,array(4,5,6,9)): $price_group = "PriceThree"; break; case in_array($month_number,array(7,8)): $price_group = "PriceFour"; break; } //Build pricing data array to sort data to logical display pattern $pricing[$row['year']][$price_group][$row['part_of_week']][] = $row['price']; endforeach; } /* // VIEW ARRAY STRUCTURE echo "<pre>"; print_r($pricing); echo "</pre>"; */ //Display arrays $groups = array("PriceOne" => "January, Febuary & December","PriceTwo" => "March, October & November","PriceThree" => "April, May, June & September","PriceFour" => "July & August"); $periods = array("Mon - Thu" => "Monday - Thursday","Fri" => "Friday", "Sat" => "Saturday", "Sun" => "Sunday"); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <title>Standard Prices</title> </head> <body> <table border=0 style="width:1200px; margin: 50px auto; font-family:'Segoe UI', Arial;"> <?php if(!empty($pricing)): foreach($pricing as $year => $ar): echo '<tr> <td colspan="5" style="text-align:center; font-size:32px; font-weight:550;">Prices '.$year.'</td> </tr> <tr> <td style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; width:20%;"> </td>'."\r"; foreach($groups as $price_group => $group_name): echo '<td style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; text-align:center; font-size:18px; font-weight:550; width:20%;">'.$group_name.'</td>'."\r"; endforeach; echo '</tr>'."\r"; foreach($periods as $periods => $period_shown): $border_bottom = ($periods == "Sun" ? ' style="border-bottom:1px solid #ccc; text-align:center;"' : ' style="text-align:center;"'); echo '<tr> <td'.$border_bottom.'><b>'.$period_shown.'</b></td>'."\r"; foreach($groups as $price_group => $group_name): $price_avg = (array_key_exists($price_group,$pricing[$year]) && array_key_exists($periods,$pricing[$year][$price_group]) ? '£ ' . number_format(array_sum($pricing[$year][$price_group][$periods])/count($pricing[$year][$price_group][$periods]),2) : '-'); echo '<td'.$border_bottom.'>'.$price_avg.'</td>'."\r"; endforeach; echo '</tr>'."\r"; endforeach; endforeach; endif; ?> </table> </body> </html>

Should be looking something like this…

