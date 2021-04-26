How to get progress message in a php script

OK I know PHP is server-based and completes processing before page result s presented as HTML code. But I have some scripts with relatively long processing times since they are accessing a large database and I want to report on progress. The options I have considered are
-
Split the large script into smaller ones and echo status at end of each script. Each script then calls next in sequence - this makes maintenance more complicated.
-
Keep a large script but have it complete one section, echo progress and then call itself with a var to know which section to process next - not sure if it will cause problems with a script calling itself multiple times and not sure best way to pass the var.
-
Look at another technology such as Ajax, never used it, reluctant to learn another discipline but willing if it gives a solution.
I am not looking for someone to give me a script or anything like that but just advice, comments and ideas on my current options or other ideas to research
Thanks