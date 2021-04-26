How to get progress message in a php script

PHP
#1

OK I know PHP is server-based and completes processing before page result s presented as HTML code. But I have some scripts with relatively long processing times since they are accessing a large database and I want to report on progress. The options I have considered are

  1. Split the large script into smaller ones and echo status at end of each script. Each script then calls next in sequence - this makes maintenance more complicated.

  2. Keep a large script but have it complete one section, echo progress and then call itself with a var to know which section to process next - not sure if it will cause problems with a script calling itself multiple times and not sure best way to pass the var.

  3. Look at another technology such as Ajax, never used it, reluctant to learn another discipline but willing if it gives a solution.

I am not looking for someone to give me a script or anything like that but just advice, comments and ideas on my current options or other ideas to research

Thanks

#2

I can’t help thinking, that if the scripts are taking so long to process that you need a progress report; you should first check that your database is properly optimised, with appropriate indexes, etc.

#3

Unless the accessing they’re doing is done in stages, i doubt you’d be able to get anything meaningful from the PHP script anyway…

#4

No, database is fine, I just want to investigate a way of displaying progress thanks

#5

That’s what I was thinking, separate main script into stages…

#6

I have a similar situation, and had coded up a solution that worked with emptying buffers, etc. Then when PHP7 was installed it all broke and I realized I was probably relying on some quirk of the I/O rather than anything standard. So I haven’t fixed it. The only thought I have is some AJAX type of solution, but haven’t tried that.

In my case, I code for fun, so I don’t have a pressing need to solve this, which is why it’s been sitting for a while :slight_smile: