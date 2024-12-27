How to get precipitation/UV index value from openweathermap api?

I need to get precipitation/UV index values from openweathermap api.

I managed to read data from one call 3 (https://openweathermap.org/api/one-call-3#example)

Problem is that in resulting data nothing like “precipitation” or “UV index” - but I see them in response description in link above.

and I asked at support-centre :

Retrieving data with one call 3 I wonder wich level of precipitation is considered as dangerous ? But actually I do not see “precipitation” key in “current” data I retrieve wich level of UV index(I suppose that “uvi” index in “current” data I retrieve) is considered as dangerous ?

And the answer of the bot :

The OpenWeather One Call API 3.0 does not directly specify which level of precipitation is

considered dangerous within the documentation provided. Since the “precipitation” key is not

explicitly mentioned in the “current” data section of the One Call API 3.0 documentation, it

might not be directly available or might be included under different conditions or parameters.

For assessing dangerous levels of precipitation, it typically depends on the context, such

as the rate of precipitation over time and the specific conditions of an area (e.g., prone

to flooding). It’s advisable to consult local weather advisories for specific thresholds of

dangerous precipitation levels. Regarding the UV index (“uvi” in the “current” data), the UV Index scale recommended by

the World Health Organization is as follows: Low: 0 to 2

Moderate: 3 to 5

High: 6 to 7

Very High: 8 to 10

Extreme: 11+

A UV index of 6 or above is generally considered “high” and can be dangerous, especially

without proper skin protection. Prolonged exposure during times when the UV index is 6

or higher can increase the risk of skin damage and other harmful effects. It’s recommended

to take protective measures such as wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and protective clothing

when the UV index reaches high levels. For more information on how to interpret the UV index and take appropriate

precautions, it’s advisable to refer to health or meteorological organizations’ guidelines. For more detailed information and to access the full documentation, please visit: this link

With request I got next data :

stdClass Object ( [dt] => 1735127066 [sunrise] => 1735113933 [sunset] => 1735142145 [temp] => 282.26 [feels_like] => 280.26 [pressure] => 1033 [humidity] => 92 [dew_point] => 281.03 [uvi] => 0.58 [clouds] => 100 [visibility] => 10000 [wind_speed] => 3.6 [wind_deg] => 250 [weather] => Array ( [0] => stdClass Object ( [id] => 804 [main] => Clouds [description] => overcast clouds [icon] => 04d ) ) )

I have “uvi” key with value and no “precipitation”/“rain” keys. From the bot answer that is not clear in which cases these keys “precipitation”/“rain”

are in returned data.

I am trying to google “Weather 25 december high precipitation” - trying to find a city with high precipitation - but

no success yet.

A lot of links to my city : https://prnt.sc/1EdrQmCKHnNV

Any hints how to find a city with high precipitation in a world?

Then I would use in one call 3 request…