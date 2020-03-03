How to get or set value of div id in localstorage?

i have this div to set font bold

this is before to click

<div id="bold_item" value="0" class="text_item bar_options_item"> <i class="icon_bar fa fa-bold"></i> </div>

now after clicked on (B)

will be like that

<div id="bold_item" value="1" class="text_item bar_options_item sel_item"> <i class="icon_bar fa fa-bold"></i> </div>

My question is how to save value=“1” and sel_item class to get that after reload the page … i mean after click on b button and reload the page …The B BUTTON must still active after reload the page… i need to do that by localstorage