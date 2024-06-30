How to get object in <Select >

So, it seems like
value="" is useless html attribute. Meaning, I need this, in order to set up which item should be selected. But when we submit, it, it uses value in text…
I would like to send
user.userId through
value={user.userId}, and have name for item what it shows for user.
But apparently, this doesn’t work, because it can’t keep selected value.
And I can’t get value I want with
event.target.value, it actually gets text of , and not userId in
value={}
const handleVotedFor = async (event) => {
setVotedFor(event.target.value.name); // we get object "user", and get .name
try {
var response = await axios.post(
`${BACKEND_SERVER_BASE_URL}/auth/votingForNP`,
{
votedFor: event.target.value.name,
NPuserId: event.target.value.userId, // and .userId of that NP in question
current_user_userId: userData.data.userId,
}
);
<Select
labelId="roleDropdowns"
value={votedFor}
onChange={handleVotedFor}
className="w-[200px]"
style={{ color: "#000" }}
>
{top50Users.map((user) => (
<MenuItem key={user.id} value={user}>
{user.name}
</MenuItem>
))}